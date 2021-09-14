60-year-old man has been missing nearly a week in Baxter State Park

Russell Pond Trail runs north from Roaring Brook Campground on the east side of Katahdin to Russell Pond Campground which is not accessible by road.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — A 60-year-old man has been missing nearly a week in what Baxter State Park officials confirm is one of the most remote areas of the park.

Paul Colucci was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on Russell Pond Trail.

Colucci is 5'10'" and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. He is described as white, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Russell Pond Trail runs north from Roaring Brook Campground on the east side of Katahdin to Russell Pond Campground which is not accessible by road.