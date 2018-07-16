SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Phil Grondin was a co-founder of R. J. Grondin Construction. He was a doer who loved people and his community.

Back in 1998, he started the Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament to raise money for several causes, particularly scholarships for the Maine Community College System.

Phil Grondin passed away in September and after much discussion, the board of directors decided to end the tournament, but to do so in the most grand way possible.

"We want to go out big," said Mike Jancovic of the Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament Board of Directors. This year, they are adding the phrase, "Phil Grondin Memorial" to the title.

They are also making a push to all previous sponsors and contributors. Their goal is to bring the total amount raised over the 21 years of the tournament to one million dollars.

"Phil's dream was to raise $1 million in scholarships," said committee person Mike Norton. "With $170,000, we'll reach that mark. With $190,000 we will have given $100,000 to every community college in the state."

While the August fishing tournament is fun, the charitable effort is important to the committee.

Dr. Chuck Gregory is a fisherman and a teacher at Southern Maine Community College.

"I've seen firsthand the value of a $1,000 scholarship," Gregory told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Not only the financial value but the moral support that it provides to the student, and that pat on the back that says, 'Yes! We believe in you. Go get that degree.'"

