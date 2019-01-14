WINDHAM, Maine — Ice and cold is welcomed by some members of the Pine Tree Rod and Gun Club. They get together on a different body of water each week to ice fish.

"It's about the camaraderie," said Phil Lowe, who told NEWS CENTER Maine that the dozen or so fishermen are from all walks of life.

One of the leaders of the group is Dave Lavigne, also known as "Gadget Dave." His friends are in awe of the amount of equipment that he brings to the sport.

"I've left it in my will to instruct my wife not to sell my stuff for what I told her I paid for it," he laughs.

The group tries to meet on a different pond each week for 14 weeks. Most are retired.

Charlie Brown doubles as the chef. He brought moose burgers to Chaffin Pond in Windham.

"It's so lean, we have to mix it with a little port, a little greasy hamburger if you will," he said.

In our unbiased opinion the burgers were delicious.