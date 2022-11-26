Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship

The junior finished in 4th place at the 'Champs Northeast Regional' Saturday and qualified for the national race in two weeks.

The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday.

White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.

The Orono native also won the New England championship and Maine's Class 'C' state title earlier this fall for the second straight year.

Emma Young of Cape Elizabeth, also raced Saturday and came in 55th place out of 94 total runners in the field.

The regional event featured student-athletes from New England, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.