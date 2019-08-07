Can we pay the United States women's soccer team the same — or more — as the men's national team now?



The women's team has filed a handful of lawsuits since 2016. On March 28, 2019, the United States Soccer Federation and the national team tentatively agreed to pursue mediation after the World Cup.

Now it's over and something needs to be done.



The team just won the tournament for a fourth time. That's half of the women's World Cups ever. The men's team's best result is third place in 1930.

RELATED: Fans watch, celebrate Women’s World Cup victory in Spokane



According to the Wall Street Journal, US women's soccer games have brought in more revenue over the past three years than the men.

According to Nike, the 2019 women's home jerseys are the most sold jersey of either gender ever in a single season.



Despite all of that, this is the reality.



According to US Soccer collective bargaining agreements obtained by the Guardian, the women's team contract gets each player about $260,000 in bonuses for winning the World Cup.

If the men had done the same thing in the 2018 world cup, they would have made $1.1 million.

It's not fair and it's time to pay the women's team the same money, or more, than the men.

RELATED: US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0

RELATED: US wins 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup