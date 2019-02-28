JACKMAN, Maine — Jackman, Maine has a population of a little more than 800. The town sits about 15 miles from the Canadian border. In February, it's a place where you're more likely to see snowmobiles fueling up at the local gas station than cars and trucks. But despite being so remote, Jackman's basketball team is one of the best in Class D, and has been for the last decade.

"You want to play all the time, it's tradition here," says senior captain Parker Desjardins.

"You get bored sitting in the house. You just pick up a ball and go shoot."

On Saturday, the boys from Forest Hills will fight for another state title. This will be the fourth time since 2012 they've been to the state game. So far, they have two gold balls to show for it.

With just ten boys dressing, the Tigers are tied for smallest roster in Maine. Only three players are seniors, which is a lot considering the number of seniors in the school.

"We've only got 11," says seniot Jakob Rivas. "It's actually the biggest class in the high school."

One player isn't even in high school. Mason Desjardins is a sharp-shooting eighth grader.

"I think it's fun because I get challenged," says Mason. "I play against older, better, stronger, faster people and it makes me better as a player."

Finding enough high school age players isn't the only challenge the Tigers face. Even their home court comes up short... literally. It's in a former cafeteria, and is 8-feet shorter than a regulation court.

"Sometimes is gets congested but we all find a way," says junior Hunter Cuddy. "When we go to Augusta it's a lot different because of how big it is."

The Augusta Civic Center has a bigger court, and much more space for fans. It takes about two and a half hours to drive from here to the tournament. Most everyone in town makes the trip.

"You've got the snowmobilers that are left in Jackman that are from Massachusetts, and the rest of them… everybody's coming down to watch the game," says Cuddy.

No one wants to miss the pride of the town in action. This year's team has managed to put together an undefeated season. Coach Anthony Amero, who has been leading this team since 1997, says alumni support is the key reason why his team keeps winning.

"It's kind of the unwritten rule, if you played ball here, you come back and help the younger generation," says Amero.

It's kind of a philosophy in Jackman: doing what needs to be done, and building a basketball tradition that will last through many winters to come.