One of the biggest disc golf tournaments in Maine is happening this weekend

Organizers say there are 264 players, ages 11 to 70, traveling from 17 states for the event.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — From Friday through Sunday, Maine is hosting one of the biggest disc golf tournaments yet at Pineland Farms in New Glouster and the Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf in North Yarmouth.

David Burley is one of the founders of the Maine State Championships.

"This event posts the largest purse in Maine state disc golf history, with twenty thousand dollars added cash. We have 264 players, ages 11 to 70, traveling from 17 states," he said.

"The disc golf sport has been growing over time, but we saw a real explosion during the pandemic, basically because you are outside, you are away from people, and it was a way from being in a confined space," Burley explained.

He says there was even a time during the pandemic when discs to play the sport were hard to come by.

"It's a cheap sport too. Green fees are about 8 to 15 dollars depending on where you play," Burley said.

Many volunteers lent a helping hand to make this championship weekend run smoothly.

Burley explained the sport to NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Yechivi.

"The object is to throw the disc and to get it into the basket in the least amount of shots possible. For it to count, it actually has to go inside the basket," he said.

"Disc golf is an amazing family sport. Since you are not competing with each other, everyone can play at their own pace; everyone can enjoy it. Very few sports actually bring that to the table," Burley added.



Burley says it takes lots of different athletic moves and techniques to get good at the sport. And just like any sport, you get better at it with practice.



"Learning the follow through is one of the hardest parts of disc golf," he said.

Thoughtspace Athletics, Canna, Mast Landing Brewing Company, and L.L. Bean are event sponsors.

People are encouraged to stop by the event to watch, support, and learn more about the sport.

