Yarmouth native Sophia Laukli snags spot on the U.S. Olympic Nordic ski team

MAINE, USA — On Thursday, Sophia Laukli and seven other women were named to the U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team that will compete in the Beijing Games in February.

According to the Portland Press Herald, she currently ranks 31st in World Cup distance events and 46th overall. She competed in her first World Cup race on Jan. 23, 2021, in Finland, and didn’t break into the rankings until early December, when she placed 19th in a 10-kilometer freestyle race in Davos, Switzerland.