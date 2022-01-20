x
Olympics

Yarmouth native Sophia Laukli snags spot on the U.S. Olympic Nordic ski team

The 2018 Yarmouth High grad has made a rapid ascent on the World Cup circuit in the past year, according to the Portland Press Herald.
Credit: fasterskier.com

MAINE, USA — On Thursday, Sophia Laukli and seven other women were named to the U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team that will compete in the Beijing Games in February.

Laukli graduated from Yarmouth High School in 2018.

According to the Portland Press Herald, she currently ranks 31st in World Cup distance events and 46th overall. She competed in her first World Cup race on Jan. 23, 2021, in Finland, and didn’t break into the rankings until early December, when she placed 19th in a 10-kilometer freestyle race in Davos, Switzerland. 

