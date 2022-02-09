Women's ice hockey enters elimination round as men's event begins at Winter Olympics

The United States women's team takes on the Czech Republic in Friday's quarterfinal round. The men's team debuts in Beijing against host country China Thursday.

BEIJING, China — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Jan. 13, 2022.

The ice hockey venues in Beijing will be busy over the next few days as both the men's and women's tournaments are now underway.

The men's event began Wednesday with Denmark beating the Czech Republic 2-1 and the Russian Olympic Committee taking down Switzerland 1-0.

Team USA will play host China on Thursday morning to kick off its Olympic run. Canada will face Germany to begin its tournament play, and that game is also on Thursday.

While we prepare to watch two of the traditional world powers in ice hockey, many new faces will be on the ice. Citing COVID-19 concerns, the National Hockey League decided not to send its players to Beijing.

So, the Winter Olympics will feature many athletes who are relatively unknown to casual hockey fans.

Forward Brian O'Neill is the only American still on the roster from the 2018 Olympic team.

There are no Mainers on Team USA in 2022, but there are six players from New England. Strauss Mann is from Greenwich, Connecticut, and the other five are from Massachusetts: David Warsokfsky of Marshfield, Matty Beniers of Hingham, Marc McLaughlin of Billerica, Sean Farrell of Hopkinton, and Drew Commesso of Norwell.

There are no current or former University of Maine Black Bears on the roster for the Americans, but four skaters played for schools in Hockey East, the conference where UMaine competes.

After the U.S.'s first game against China, the team will match up against rival Canada in the second preliminary game on Saturday. The Americans will take on Germany in the third and final pool play game in Beijing.

When the Olympics featured a full slate of NHL talent, Team USA was typically one of the favorites to land on the podium. But in Beijing, the United States is a major underdog to win any medal, let alone gold.

According to oddsmakers, the Russian Olympic Committee is the favorite to win gold. Finland and Sweeden follow the ROC in the odds, and Canada is +700 to take home gold. According to the odds, the Americans are slated to finish as the sixth-best team in the tournament.

The United States has not won a men's Olympic ice hockey gold medal since the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

The women's Olympic team, however, is looking to repeat its gold medal performance from 2018. First, the Americans need to take care of business against the Czech Republic, which is making its Olympic debut in the event.

Canada poses the biggest threat to the U.S. quest for gold, as the Americans lost 4-2 against their neighbors to the north in the final game of the pool play round. Top seed Canada will play Sweeden in the quarterfinals.