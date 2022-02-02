Winter Olympics livestreams, February 2: US competes in mixed doubles curling

There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice until Thursday.

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have arrived. Or at least the competitions are starting.

While the Opening Ceremony isn’t until Friday, some of the competitions have to start a couple days early to get everything in.

The U.S. gets started with the mixed doubles curling team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger. There will also be a pair of women’s hockey games, but the U.S. doesn’t hit the ice until Thursday. And the men get some training runs in on the alpine downhill course.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Wednesday and 3:00 a.m. EST Thursday. Weather, COVID-19 or other factors could change the schedule, so check the latest listings.

All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable or satellite authentication will be required. Livestreams will also be available on Peacock.

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:05 a.m. EST Thursday: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin