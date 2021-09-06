Laurie Hernandez discusses emotions of not competing at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez told the 'On Her Turf' podcast she's "letting grieving and excitement co-exist" while in Tokyo to work, but not compete.

WASHINGTON — While Laurie Hernandez hoped to be competing at this year's Summer Games, the Olympic gold medal gymnast is instead in Tokyo working as a commentator for NBC.

Hernandez had suffered an injury at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships that ultimately cost her a spot at the Olympic trials. She appeared to hyperextend her right knee during warmups before the U.S. Championships. She pushed through the beam routine on the first night, but withdrew from the second night altogether.

She later revealed she had suffered multiple injuries including a bone bruise and torn meniscus in her knee.

Hernandez recently spoke to the "On Her Turf" podcast about the emotions of not making the Olympics this time around.

"I love these girls and I want them to do as best they possibly can, so it does feel very easy to root for them," Hernandez described. "We were trying for a shot to get out there and so when it doesn't happen it's not a failure, but it is a big loss and I'm kind of just letting grieving and excitement co-exist at the moment."

After her injury, Hernandez posted a thread on Twitter showing a bunch of the skills she was working on for trials.

official thread of skills I’ve never competed but attempted, including my fav (this one shown below)☺️ enjoy! https://t.co/s06CKYi91z — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) June 12, 2021

Hernandez won silver on the balance beam and gold in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.