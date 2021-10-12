UNE professor to serve as US women's hockey team trainer during upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, 2022.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The director of the University of New England's athletic training program has a cool opportunity coming his way.

According to a release from UNE, Lamarre will be part of a medical staff that includes another trainer, a massage therapist, a nutritionist, and a physician. The five-member group will support the team along with the coaching staff in Beijing.

UNE said Lamarre, who is also a clinical professor, has over 30 years of experience as an athletic trainer.

“It is an incredible honor for me,” Lamarre said in UNE's release. “If you ask any rising athletic training student what they want to do, it is to work at the elite levels, whether that is NCAA Division One athletics, professional sports, or at the Olympic level.”

According to UNE, Lamarre began working with USA Hockey and the women’s program in June 2015 as an athletic trainer for the under-18 development camp held at UNE. He also worked with the U.S. women’s national team when they won first place at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships in Kamploops, Canada, in 2016.

“I have worked with them often over the years and they are familiar enough with me that they asked me if I wanted to join the team in Beijing and of course I am thrilled to do it,” Lamarre said.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, 2022.