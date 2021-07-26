Tokyo Olympics live streams, July 27: Simone Biles, Maine connected diver and US women’s teams in action

The U.S. women’s gymnastics, soccer, basketball and 3-on-3 teams are all in action Tuesday, plus swimming and surfing medals are up for grabs.

TOKYO, Japan — It’s going to be a big day for the U.S. women Tuesday.

After finishing an unexpected second to the gymnasts from Russia in qualifying, Simone Biles and the U.S. women try to defend America’s team gold medal Tuesday. The event happens live starting at 6:45 a.m. ET, with three live streams available. It will be replayed in primetime on NBC.

Lots of local connections on Tuesday's streaming schedule.

Dover, New Hampshire diver Jessica Parratto made her second straight Olympics diving team. In Rio in 2016, she placed 10th in the individual 10-meter platform dive and 7th in the synchronized 10-meter platform dive.

University of Southern Maine graduate David Hughes will compete in his second Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo. Hughes, who was born in Ithica, N.Y. and now lives in Miami, finished 4th in the 2016 Rio summer games with his sailing partner Stu McNay. Hughes and McNay will compete in the 470 (two-person dinghy) sailing event. Follow the link right here for the 11 p.m. stream.

The U.S. women’s soccer team faces Australia as it tries to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The U.S. women’s basketball team begins its quest for a seventh straight gold medal as it faces Nigeria while the women’s 3-on-3 team finishes pool play and heads to the quarterfinals. And the U.S. women’s softball team plays for the gold medal.

More swimming gold is up for grabs in several events Tuesday night.

If the weather and surf cooperate, the first-ever men’s and women’s surfing Olympic medals will be awarded. U.S. men’s volleyball and beach volleyball will also be in action.

