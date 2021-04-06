Tokyo Olympics Live Streams, July 28: US men’s basketball seeks redemption

TOKYO, Japan —
After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three live streams are available to watch starting at 6:15 a.m. ET, including one dedicated to the Americans.
The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning. And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.
Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian, and more.
Below are live stream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being live-streamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all live-streamed events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams. These times and events may be subject to change.
1:00pm ET: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime Coverage
11:59pm ET: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
12:40am ET: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran
1:00am ET: Cycling, Men's Time Trial
2:00am ET: Diving, Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final
3:30am ET: Rugby, Men's medal matches
4:00am ET: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Semifinals
5:30am ET: Fencing, Men's Team Sabre medal matches
6:00am ET: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
6:15am ET: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Main Coverage
6:30pm ET: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
7:30pm ET: Rowing, Men's and women's pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F
8:00pm ET: Rugby, Women's pool round, session 1
9:00pm ET: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals
9:00pm ET: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in men's 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay