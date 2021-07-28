Tokyo Olympics live streams, July 29: Team USA to compete in all-around competition without Biles

Jade Carey will take Biles' place in the all-around competition, joining teammate Sunisa Lee. The all-around final begins at 6:45 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed.

TOKYO, Japan — Simone Biles will not defend her gold medal in the Olympic women’s individual all-around on Thursday. Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, saying she felt after her first vault that she was not in the right headspace to compete. On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics said Biles will also not compete in the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Jade Carey will take Biles' place in the all-around competition, joining teammate Sunisa Lee. The all-around final begins at 6:45 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed.

More swimming medals will be awarded while track and field gets started with qualifying events.

The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.



Below are live stream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being live-streamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All live streams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams. These times and events are subject to change.

12:05am ET Friday: NBC Prime Plus Coverage