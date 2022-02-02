Sunday Olympics livestreams: Women’s giant slalom, men’s snowboard slopestyle

Medals will be up for grabs in women’s giant slalom, men’s snowboard slopestyle and team figure skating wraps up.

BEIJING, China — American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to make her Beijing debut in the women’s giant slalom Sunday. Shiffrin said it’s a possibility she could ski all six events, including the team parallel slalom, Olympics.com reported Friday.

It’s also the final night of team figure skating. Medals will also be determined in men’s slopestyle snowboard, where American Red Gerard is the defending champion. Women's moguls, men's luge singles and the men's 5,000-meter speedskating event will also have medal finals.



The U.S. women take on Switzerland in hockey and mixed doubles curling wraps up round-robin play.

Below are Livestream links for all events being shown between 10:00 p.m. MST Saturday and 1:00 a.m. MST Monday, but the schedule may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Pairs Free Skate

Ice Dance Free Dance

Women’s Free Skate