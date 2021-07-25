REPLAY | Bowdoin junior wins heat in Olympic swimming debut

Watch as Bowdoin junior Emilie Grand'Pierre made her Olympic debut Sunday and made a huge splash at her first games in Tokyo

Bowdoin junior Emilie Grand'Pierre walked away with an Olympic memory she'll never forget.

Grand'Pierre made her Olympic debut Sunday morning in the women's breaststroke 100m race, representing Haiti. She was in the first heat of the day, and she didn't disappoint.

Grand'Pierre made the 50m turn in third but finished strong, winning her first-ever Olympic heat. She finished her heat with a 1:14.82 time.

The Bowdoin College junior was swimming for Haiti in the Tokyo Games and told NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers what it means to represent the county where her parents were born.

“That’s the biggest honor of my lifetime. And to be an ambassador of that flag is just the greatest honor of my life, I couldn’t ask for more," she said.

Grand'Pierre and Davidson Vincent are the two Haitians representing their country in the pool in Tokyo. Grand'Pierre said she hopes the two can be role models for future generations of swimmers in Haiti.

Their success can also kickstart the swim program that Grand'Pierre said has a lot of young talent.

Unfortunately, Grand'Pierre was a few seconds off qualifying for the semifinals.

