Just .1 of a point separated the top 2 in men's gymnastics team final: Here's how the US performed

TOKYO, Japan — The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee rode remarkable performances by Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy to edge Japan and China in a taut men’s team gymnastics final.

The victory marked the first Olympic title for the Russians since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Russia’s total of 262.500 points was just good enough to hold off the sport’s other two superpowers. Japan used a brilliant high bar routine by Daiki Hashimoto in the final rotation to surge past China for second with a score of 262.397.

The Chinese were undone by a fall from Lin Chaopan on floor exercise during the first rotation.

On the US team, Sam Mikulak, who is engaged to Charlotte Today host Mia Atkins, competed on the high bar and earned a score of 14.566.

Overall, the U.S. team finished fifth with a final score of 254.594.



In the men's all-around qualifier, Mikulak finished 14th with an overall score of 84.664. Mikulak earned a score of 15.433 in the Men's parallel bars qualifier, finishing in fifth place. The Olympian missed in the high bar final with a score of 12.866. Mikulak finished fourth in the high bar final at the 2016 Games.

What a Team Final!



The 🇺🇸 men’s artistic team pulls in with a 5th-place finish! Congratulations on a huge day in Tokyo, fellas!



Next up, the All-Around Final for Brody (@brody1700) and Sam (@SamuelMikulak) on Wednesday! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/TbuJvf1V2E — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 26, 2021

The 28-year-old Mikulak, who is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion, is originally from California and has spent much of his young life training up in artistic gymnastics. He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Michigan, competing with them while making an Olympic appearance in 2012 at the London games. He would make his next appearance at Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 games.

