STANDISH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Maine summer camp bypassed the traditional gift of diamonds to celebrate its 60th anniversary and opted for a gold medal instead.

The chance to hold Ian Crocker's Olympic medals brought smiles to the faces of kids at Camp Sebago in Standish

The medal is one of several that Ian Crocker won over the course of his Olympic career. Crocker told stories about his experiences in international competition and gave swimming lessons to kids at Camp Sebago in Standish on Tuesday, July 10.

Between 2000 and 2008, Crocker won six Olympic medals including three golds at the Summer Games in Sydney, Athens and Beijing. Though national coverage of the USA swim team focused largely on Michael Phelps, Crocker could always count on strong support from his home state of Maine.

Ian Crocker is at the center of a group hug with his parents, Gail and Rick, as well as Camp Sebago Director Lt. Joel Lyle of the Salvation Army

For the kids at Camp Sebago, meeting Crocker might have been the topper in a summer of memorable moments. The Salvation Army has been running the camp since 1958 to share the joy of wilderness activities with kids who may not otherwise be able to afford the opportunity. About 1,000 kids attend the camp each year.

