Mainer gets first-hand look at the Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan — A man from Bowdoinham, Maine, is living and working just south of Tokyo, and said he's been able to take in the Olympic games from a distance.

As a COVID-19 precaution, no fans are allowed to attend the Olympic games this year.

"It's really cool," Andy Bailes said. "When they're out and about, sometimes you can see in the background, 'Oh hey, I've been there and I know where that is!'"

Andy Bailes is living and working in Yokosuka, Japan which is fewer than 40 miles from the center of Tokyo.

"All around there's propaganda showing 'Tokyo 2020 and Paralympics 2020' and it's kinda neat to see."

Andy, who is an avid photographer, has been capturing the Olympic scene in the region and the events he can watch.

"I've had a chance to get out and see the men's road cycling race. Tokyo happens to be in its fourth save emergency right now but, you never know that. There was a very enthusiastic crowd out for the bike race."

How else has he been keeping up with the Olympics?

"TV coverage mostly," Bailes said. "We can't really get close to venues, every place is blocked off and there's nobody allowed in. Spectators are obviously not allowed."

Despite not being able to get close to the action, Andy said there's something special about seeing the games in a country he loves.

"Knowing that they're able to come here and see what I've enjoyed for so many years, it's really nice."

However, not all the locals are as excited.

"When I talk to my coworkers who are Japanese, they seem to feel one way or the other, it's sort of like there ' s no middle ground. it's sort of like 'A' and 'B'. You're either for it or against it."

Some polls show about 80% of locals believe the games should have been canceled, but as for Andy and the rest... "The remaining 20% to seem very enthusiastic," Bailes said.

Enthusiastic to share the country's beauty, culture, and now, state-of-the-art athletic facilities.