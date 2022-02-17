Local figure skaters talk Winter Games

Skaters at the North Atlantic Figure Skating Club talk about the sport they love.

FALMOUTH, Maine — The greatest figure skaters compete on the world stage only every four years, but some local figure skaters are asked about the Olympics all the time.

"If you say, 'I'm a figure skater' to someone, their next question is, 'Are you going to the Olympics?'" said Evelyn Agrodnia, who skates at the junior ladies level.

While not all skaters make it to the Olympics, some high-level skaters are right in our backyard.

"I'm currently working on getting my double axel [and] starting triples," said Piper Bickerstaff, who is at the senior ladies level.

The two have been skating for 12 years and both how much work it takes.

"It takes so much athleticism and also you have to be graceful," Agrodnia said. "And it's just very fun to kind of mix those, so it doesn't seem as hard to those who don't understand the sport."

Skaters of all ages and levels at the North Atlantic Figure Skating Club shared with NEWS CENTER Maine what they love about the sport.

"I get to do all sorts of jumps and turns," one young skater said. "It's not easy but I just like it."

"When you get to do the competitions, it's a lot of pressure but it's really fun to do," another added.

They also love watching the Olympics, with a clear favorite skater on Team USA: Nathan Chen.

Chen has already topped the podium for Team USA while inspiring the next golden generation of U.S. figure skating.

Tonight on the #OlympicZone we'll meet some Maine figure skaters! I got on the ice with them and let me just say... washed up doesn't even begin to cut it! I can't skate like I used to but still LOVE being on the ice😂 pic.twitter.com/8SC1uPUBb5 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 18, 2022