Jumping through the highs and lows, Casco native and Olympic hopeful Kate Hall shares her story of success and devastation

Instead of jumping with the world watching in Tokyo, Hall will recover and build up her strength for future events and, hopefully, the 2024 Olympics.

Hall, who has Type 1 diabetes, started the Diastrong Foundation to help others with diabetes

Casco native and Lake Region High School graduate Kate Hall will appear throughout the two weeks of Olympic coverage to share her story and experiences as an internationally ranked long jumper and sprinter.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially underway and you can follow the action every night of the games at 7:30 p.m. during NEWS CENTER Maine's Olympic Zone.

The Love of the Game : How Kate Hall found her passion for track and field

Before Kate Hall found her love for track and field, Hall spent her early days in Maine like many kids who played soccer and other team sports. Although she wasn't being timed for sprinting around the soccer field, Hall knew she was the fastest on the team until one day she wasn’t.

“So, it’s a funny story actually. I did soccer and basketball when I was a kid and we would often race at soccer practice, at the end of practice and usually, I would win in the race," Hall recalled. "And this one day, I ended up losing in the race. I got second place and I was like, 'Oh wow, I don’t know why I lost, I usually win.'”

After some investigating, Hall said her dad found out the girl that beat her in that post-practice race was running track during the summer and got noticeably faster. Her dad asked if Hall wanted to follow suit and try out this new sport.

“I was really kind of hesitant about it because I didn’t know anything about it, I didn’t really know if I wanted to try something new at that point,” Hall said.

An agreement was struck between Hall and her dad that many young athletes and parents can relate to. They agreed Hall would go to one practice and if she hated it, she’d never have to go back.

Spoiler alert: she didn’t hate it.

“I tried like every event—the 100 [meter sprint], long jump, everything—and from there I loved it from day one. I was like, 'Yup, I’m going to go as often as I can,'" Hall said.

Although Hall fell in love with track events this way, she described herself as “springy” and loved jumping when she was younger. In fact, she added she would always jump and touch the top of a doorway every time she would walk underneath.

After finding the right coach, Hall was able to progress in her main event, the long jump, as well as other events while competing at Lake Region High School. From there, the Mainer headed down to the University of Georgia where she faced some of the best track athletes in the country at every meet.

Her success at Georgia allowed her to attend the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, which is nicknamed "Track Town USA."

“It was absolutely amazing," Hall said. "I can’t even describe how incredible it was. There [are] 20,000 people in the stands and there’s nothing like it. Everyone is just cheering you on ... you feel like you’re in a football stadium which, you’re not used to that as a track athlete.”

Standing alongside Hall at the long jump pit at the 2016 trials was gold medalist Brittney Reese, the woman Hall remembered watching on television during the 2012 Olympic Games when she was in high school.

“It was pretty amazing. I actually remember the first time I ever talked to [Reese], and that was my freshman year in college in 2015 at a competition she was at," Hall said. She said she remembering thinking, "Wow, I never thought I’d see the day when I was competing side by side [with] Brittney Reese."