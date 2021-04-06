How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in Maine

Without any fans, next week's Olympic Opening Ceremony will probably look a little different this year. Here's how you can watch in Maine online and on TV

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will kick off the international sporting competition on Friday, July 23. NEWS CENTER Maine has you covered on WCSH and WLBZ TV throughout. You can can also live stream the NBC site right through daily links on newscentermaine.com.

This year's Olympic Summer Games, already postponed a year because of the pandemic, will be held without fans cheering from the stands after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo in an effort to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Here is everything you need to know about the opening ceremony and how you can watch it live, on TV and online:

When is the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Time difference between US and Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan, is 13 hours ahead of the east coast of the United States.

How to stream the opening ceremony online

NBC Olympics will be providing exclusive coverage of the games from start to finish. NBC said the event can be live-streamed from the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com.

Click here for a live stream of the event.

How to watch the opening ceremony on TV

The Tokyo Opening Ceremony will also be broadcast live on NBC across all time zones, with coverage starting at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT. right here on WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2.

It's the first time ever that NBC has aired a live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony.

Meanwhile, NBC's primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TV, as well as on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

NBC's primetime broadcast will then be replayed overnight.