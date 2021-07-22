Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — EDITORS NOTE: Check out Chris Costa's story on the sneakers Team USA will be wearing during the Olympic Opening Ceremony, which are made right here in Lewiston. Full story Friday at 6 p.m. Still photographs by NEWS CENTER Maine Digital Producer Gabrielle Mannino.
Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live across the U.S. early Friday morning.
You’ll find the livestream link for the Opening Ceremony below, as well as several opening round and even medal events. This is everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
TOKYO OLYMPICS LIVE STREAM LINKS
6:55am ET: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
1:00pm ET: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show
7:30pm ET (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)
7:30pm ET: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages
8:00pm ET: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1
8:00pm ET: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2
8:00pm ET: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3
8:30pm ET: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims
8:00pm ET: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil
8:00pm ET: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada
8:20pm ET: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B
8:30pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia
9:00pm ET: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
9:00pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India
9:00pm ET: Softball, Australia vs. Canada
9:45pm ET: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final
10:00pm ET: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
10:00pm ET: Cycling, Men's Road Race
10:00pm ET: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1
10:05pm ET: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia
10:45pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium
11:00pm ET: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Canada vs. Netherlands
11:15pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain
11:50pm ET: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A