Olympic Love: How bobsledders Elana Meyers Taylor and husband Nic Taylor met

SMYRNA, Ga. — Elana Meyers Taylor and Nic Taylor love the sport bobsled. And in a way, the sport led them to each other. Elana is gearing up for her fourth Olympic appearance while her husband - a fellow bobsledder- was named as an alternate for the men's team.

This Olympic love story started years ago with just a simple phone call, according to USA Today. Back in 2011, Elana was interning for the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation. The news outlet reported she answered a phone call one day and the other person on the line was Nic. He was calling with questions after losing some paperwork -- but the conversation lasted much longer. When the two eventually met at a training center they began dating.

Their courtship led to an engagement in 2013 - as the whole world watched. Nic proposed to the woman who captivated his heart with that initial phone call with the world watching.

He got down on one knee during the 2013 World Championships as Elana stood at the podium, NBC Sports reports.

They got married in 2014.Their love birthed a union, which later led to their son Nico. Team Taylor is making sure their wildest dreams become a reality.

“Four years ago we had a plan,” Nic said in an interview with 11Alive.

That plan included returning to Olympics and Nic adding another accolade to his resume. In December 2021, Nic earned his doctor of chiropractic degree. He also helps coach Elana, which leaves him in awe.

Now coaching my wife, "I have to constantly act like I’m not impressed," he said. "As a coach I’m stoic As a husband I’m thinking oh my gosh this is absolutely crazy."

“He knows me better than anyone, I know him better than anyone else, it helps both of us get the most out of every single day and every single moment,” Elana said.

Elana’s journey back to the Olympics hasn’t been an easy feat, but Team Taylor believe she’s ready. She trained through her entire pregnancy. And even after she made her pregnancy announcement on social media, Elana won a national competition in bobsledding the very next day.

Nico, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, will be 2 years old soon. Nico also goes to the Atlanta Speech school. Elana said her son was deaf in both ears when he was born. Elana said she’s learned from her son what strength really means.

“He’s has had challenges in his short life and he is so resilient,” she said. “He inspires me and makes me want to be a better person every day."

She said she feels grateful to be headed into her fourth Olympics with Nic and Nico at her side. Her husband said she’s ready even after coming of a hurt Achilles injury and a C-section.

She is going to be in the best shape of her life and that is saying a lot,” Nic said. “She is 37 and a mom. She’s getting stronger and faster. I always thought moms can do anything, but holy moly.”

Nic was a track coach, so Elana said he’s helped her with the technical aspects of the sport, helped her with her ankle, and really focuses on the performance.

“Our relationship has grown through the sport of bobsled,” Elana said.

And Team Taylor hopes to continue to grow and expand their family in the future, but in the meantime, Elana wants to bring more hardware home from the Winter Olympics. While Nic grew up in California, Elana is Georgia native from Douglasville. They both now call Smyrna their home.

“Some days are hard, feels like you can’t get up,” Elana said. “When you have a strong fan base, it makes those days easier.