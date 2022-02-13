Big air, downhill, hockey semifinals: Beijing Olympics livestreams for Monday, February 14

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle, snowboard big air and women’s downhill.

It’s packed Monday of Olympics action and the women are taking center stage.

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle. Plus, the snowboarders take on the big air competition and women’s downhill in alpine skiing. On top of that, the U.S. women face Finland in the hockey semifinals.

The men also take on freeski slopestyle and there are finals in short track and long track speedskating.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Monday and 3:00 a.m. EST Tuesday. Times may change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin