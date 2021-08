Olympics live streams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.

The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.

Portland Sea Dogs player Triston Casas and Team USA will face Japan in the gold medal game on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET. Click here to stream the game live.

Casas, 21, Sea Dogs' first baseman and Boston Red Sox's top prospect, leads all players in Tokyo with 8 RBIs and is tied with Israel's Danny Valencia with the most home runs.

Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball, and more.

Below are live stream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being live-streamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All live streams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

