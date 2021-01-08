Olympics live streams, Aug. 3: US men’s basketball quarterfinal; sport climbing debuts

More gold will be awarded in track and field plus sport climbing makes its Olympic debut and more skateboarding medals are handed out.

TOKYO, Japan — The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles, and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.

After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.

Simone Biles will return to competition in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

Below are live stream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being live-streamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All live streams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams. These times and events are subject to change.

NEWS CENTER Maine Tokyo Olympics YouTube Playlist