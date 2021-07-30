Olympics live streams, Aug. 1: Men’s 100-meter final, individual gymnastics events

TOKYO, Japan — The title of fastest man in the world highlights Sunday’s events at the Tokyo Olympics.
The men’s 100-meter final will be run in the morning. Medals will also be awarded in the men's long jump, women's triple jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles.
Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals with the women's vault and uneven bars plus the men's floor and pommel horse.
Beach volleyball continues in the knockout round while volleyball on the court wraps up pool play.
Below are live stream links for several Team USA and medal events. This is everything being live-streamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Sunday, which spans Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. All live streams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:30am ET: NBC Daytime, Part 1
12:45pm ET: NBC Daytime, Part 2
7:00pm ET: NBC Primetime
11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus
12:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 3
1:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 4
2:00am ET: Diving, women's 3-meter Springboard final
4:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 5
5:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 6
5:30am ET: Fencing, Men's Team Foil medal matches
6:00am ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
6:00am ET: Track and Field, Session 7
6:10am ET: Track and Field, Men's High Jump final
6:50am ET: Weightlifting, Women's 76kg Group A
7:20am ET: Track and Field, Women's Triple Jump final
8:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 7
8:45am ET: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina
8:50am ET: Track and Field, Men's 100-meter final
9:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 8
8:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 9
8:00pm ET: Track and Field, Session 8
8:00pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Hammer qualifying
9:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 10
9:20pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump final
10:05pm ET: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Italy
10:30pm ET: Men's Water Polo, Greece vs. USA
10:50pm ET: Track and Field, Women's 100-meter Hurdles final
11:00pm ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD