Old Town native breaks arm amid promising preseason with NY Giants

There has been no official timeline from the Giants for Andre Miller's return to action.

Old Town native Andre Miller suffered an unfortunate setback Sunday when he broke his arm during a preseason practice with the New York Giants, USA Today Sports reported.

Miller signed an NFL free-agent contract with the Giants in May, and he had been seeing some first-team reps in preseason camp. Though he played wide receiver at UMaine, USA Today Sports reported he had been lining up as both a traditional tight end and a fullback for the Giants.

As of Thursday, there was no official word on whether he'd need to be put on Injured Reserve. There has been no official timeline from the Giants for his return to action.

On Monday, Miller tweeted, "Glad this isn't the first time I've been battle tested #Built4It."

On Thursday, Miller tweeted one word: "Man..."

During his final two seasons in Orono, Miller was named to two all-conference teams. The Black Bear had a career season last fall, catching 39 passes for 684 yards. Both were career highs.

Miller finished 14th on UMaine's all-time receiving yards list with 1,848 total yards, according to the university.

Miller joined fellow Black Bear wideout Earnest Edwards as recent players who were picked up by NFL teams after the draft. Edwards was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.