CAMDEN, Maine — China is hosting world-class athletes during the winter Olympics.

Maine is hosting a bunch of folks on wooden toboggans.

The U.S. Toboggan National Championships kicked off Saturday with teams like Slush Puppies,

Chowda Heads, Fast and Flurriest and Squid Pro Quo awaiting their turn on the toboggan chute at the Camden Snow Bowl.

All that’s required to enter the competition is some moxie and a toboggan like the one used by Calvin and Hobbes in the comic strip.

There are nearly 400 teams signed up for the event.