CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Nina O'Brien and Luke Winters each used powerful slalom runs to win Alpine combined titles at the U.S. championships.

Trailing after the super-G leg, Winters made up ground in the slalom to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 54.32 seconds on Thursday at Sugarloaf Mountain. He beat Jeffrey Read of Canada by 0.43 seconds, with Kyle Negomir taking third.

In the women's race, O'Brien was second after the super-G run before turning in a sizzling slalom performance. Her combined time of 1:59.18 held off AJ Hurt by 0.20 seconds. Keely Cashman was third.

On Wednesday, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and O'Brien earned super-G titles. Cochran-Siegle also won the downhill to start nationals.

The U.S. championships switch to Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire this weekend for the technical events.