PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners are building the foundation of its sophomore season on the shoulders of five returning players.

The team assembled its embryonic roster on Monday, June 17, to announce the contract signings at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland where the Mariners play their home games.

At forward, the Mariners will bring back Terrence Wallin, Michael McNicholas and Dillan Fox. Familiar faces on defense include Derek Pratt and Josh Couturier. All five of them say they will stay in Portland to train through the summer.

The June roster moves follow ECHL rules and timetables to retain the rights to players who were on the roster at the end of the previous season.

The Mariners finished their inaugural season with a record of 37-35, just shy of nabbing a playoff berth.

"It was awesome. I mean, I think from a first-year team, a lot can happen," said Dillan Fox. "I think everything here is done right, done awesomely. The fans were great. Every night that we came here, there was so much energy in the building. The coaching staff, the front office, they did a great job of kinda making it a really good thing for this city, I think, and a really good thing for us players to be able to be here."

The 2019-2020 Maine Mariners began taking shape as early as June with five contract signings.

Maine Mariners

Fox and his teammates showed fans their appreciation by meeting with them and signing autographs at Binga's Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Mariners will open their second season at home against the Adirondack Thunder on October 11.