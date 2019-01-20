LEAWOOD, Kan. — Alright. Alright. We get it. So many messages have been pouring in by email, on Facebook and Twitter about our red NEWS CENTER Maine coats.

We promise it was not intentional. So we decided our friends at L.L. Bean might be willing to help us out. (They would not take them back.)

As the Maine-made brand has become an international hit, they have expanded across the country, including in Leawood, Kan. in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom.

Plenty of people were shopping to gear up for Sunday's game.

"We sold Patriots fans some coats this morning," L.L. Bean employee Aniko Gianpetruzzi said.

Gianpetruzzi has lived in the Kansas City area for 17 years, but is actually a Mainer.

She has family in the Ellsworth area and says she tries to get back as often as she can.

"I'm so happy I can go home every couple years in get my Maine fix," Gianpetruzzi said.

Our team went around asking shoppers and fans if they knew anything about Maine and if they knew what the 'L.L.' stands for.

Just as hard as it was to find so Patriots fans,

They would not take our Chiefs-red NEWS CENTER Maine coats back.

We have found ourselves surrounded by swarms of Chiefs fans excited to have their team get this far and compete in the first AFC championship to ever take place at Arrowhead Stadium.

The irony that they are wearing New England-made apparel while they are cheering them on, will hopefully mean good news for the Pats.

"The Patriots were my team, but I've been here longer than I have been in Maine so I love the Chiefs," Gianpetruzi said. "But let the best team win."