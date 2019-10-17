UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Chebeague and Cousins islands would have been familiar sights to Oliver Wahlstrom as he grew up along the southern Maine coast. But in order to make his dreams of playing professional hockey come true, he'd need to journey to an island beyond his home state.

Wahlstrom made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders on Long Island Monday night. And he was immediately thrown into the deep end of the pool with a game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime, and Wahlstrom was in the thick of the action. He had two shots on goal, and although neither found the mark, head coach Barry Trotz liked what he saw.

"I thought he was really effective. I thought for his first game he didn't look out of place at all. He was physical," Trotz said. "He put himself in a position to get some opportunities. For a first game, it was a good one."

The Islanders set Wahlstrom up for success with a warm welcome to the team. They introduced him to fans with a solo lap around the rink during warm-ups. The most important face in the crowd belonged to his father, who caught an early morning flight to be there.

"Everybody told me enjoy the moment and have fun and try not to think too much and just play. I think that was the biggest thing," Wahlstrom said. "I enjoyed the moment. It was awesome."

Wahlstrom had been building toward that moment for most of his life. He got the hockey gene from his father. Joakim Wahlstrom played for the University of Maine and went on to a professional career in Sweden.

Oliver Wahlstrom showed a talent for hockey from a young age. He began skating at three years old. In 2009, at the age of nine, he wowed the crowd between periods of a Boston Bruins game with an eye-popping trick shot. Video of the goal went viral online. Although he was an internet sensation, he was also just a student at Drowne Road Elementary School in Cumberland where he enjoyed drawing pictures and riding dirt bikes.

Wahlstrom made headlines again in 2014 when he signed a letter of intent to play hockey for the University of Maine. He was only 13 years old. By the time he was old enough for college, his plans has changed and he rescinded his commitment. In the interim, Wahlstrom briefly attended North Yarmouth Academy before continuing his secondary education at a private school in Minnesota.

Wahlstrom was playing with the U.S. Hockey national development program when he entered the 2018 NHL draft. The Islanders selected him with the 11th pick of the first round to make him the highest drafted player ever to come from Maine. That distinction was previously held by Biddeford's Brian Dumoulin, who went 51st overall in 2009.

The Islanders initially placed Wahlstrom with their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, for further development. He had just finished a game on Sunday when he got the call to join the parent club. An injury to Jordan Eberle opened a slot at right wing. The next night, Wahlstrom was an Islander.

The team website lists Wahlstrom at 6 feet, 2 inches and 211 pounds, but maybe his most impressive number is his age: He's just 19 years old.

The Islanders hit the road for their next game on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. against the Winnipeg Jets.