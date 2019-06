Read the full story at necn.com

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara reportedly suffered a broken jaw in the team's Game 4 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the veteran defenseman broke his jaw after being hit with a puck.

NBC Sports Boston said there was no clear timetable for Chara's return.

Chara took a puck to the mouth during the second period Monday night on the way to a 4-2 Bruins loss that evened the series.