The Avs' new goaltender has appeared in 168 games with the Devils, Canadiens, Rangers and Bruins.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have traded forward Shane Bowers to the Boston Bruins for goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

The Avalanche announced Kinkaid will report to the Colorado Eagles.

Kinkaid, 33, appeared in 20 games with the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins this season. He has also played in one game for the Boston Bruins this year.

In his NHL career, Kinkaid has a goals against average (GAA) of 2.91 and a .905 save percentage. He also has 8 career shutouts, his last one was against the Boston Bruins on March 13, 2021.

Kinkaid has appeared in 168 career NHL games with New Jersey, Montreal, New York Rangers and Boston. The goaltender has appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff games, both with New Jersey during the 2017-18 season.

Bowers was acquired from Ottawa in a November 2017 trade and made his NHL debut with the Avalanche in November 2022. Bowers recorded 59 points in 154 career AHL games, all with the Colorado Eagles.

