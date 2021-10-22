x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nhl

Coyle leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Sabres

Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team in Boston's win. The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.
Credit: AP
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle, center, skates alongside right wing Craig Smith, left, and center Brad Marchand, right, after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand tallied two assists as the Bruins rebounded from a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia to salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. 

David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston.

The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson in opening a back-to-back set with their first loss on a four-game homestand to start the season. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

 

In Other News

UMaine was the launch pad that allowed Jimmy Howard to take flight with the Red Wings