BOSTON, Massachusetts — The series is all tied up as the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues head into game five of the Stanley Cup Final.

The prospect of hoisting the Stanley Cup in Boston is so close, Bruins fans are practically salivating over the mere idea of it.

It's hard to put into words what winning the "greatest trophy in sports" would mean to fans, but we want you to try.

Email Hannah.Dineen@NEWSCENTERMaine.com to share what the Bruins winning the Stanley Cup would mean to you, your family, or your community. Bonus points for including a picture showing what a Bruins superfan you are!

Your comments could be used as part of NEWS CENTER Maine's pregame coverage.

NEWS CENTER Maine is also collecting photos of Bruins superfans (let's see those dogs and babies dressed up in black and gold!) on social media.

RELATED: How to watch the Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final

You can watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.