ST. LOUIS – One of the best moments from Wednesday night was Blues’ superfan Laila Anderson getting to celebrate with her team.

'Do it for Laila,' became the saying throughout the season - and the boys got it done. They did it for Laila.

Colton Parakyo handed her the Cup at TD Garden and she kissed it.

Laila found out she was going to be at Game 7 earlier this week. She’s been an inspiration to the Blues all season long. Laila is fighting a rare life-threatening condition, Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

'What she has to go through every single day – it's a lot tougher than what we have to go through'

When 5 On Your Side’s Ahmad Hicks asked Laila where she’ll be on Saturday, “Right on that float with Lord Stanley and all my boys!”

