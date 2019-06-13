BOSTON — Wednesday marks the first Stanley Cup Final Game 7 played by the Bruins in Boston. Among all the city's three major professional sports teams whose season finales end in a championship series – Patriots don't count with a one-game Super Bowl – it's only the ninth time this has ever happened.

Championship series Game 7s are rare, overall.

Prior to 2019, they had occurred in only 16 of the 89 post-1938 Stanley Cup Final series to feature best-of-seven series. The Bruins' three appearances before 1939 did not reach all-stakes decisive finales.

In the NBA, only 19 of 72.

The MLB for some time had a best-of-nine series — all four went to Game 7, and just one ended short there — but despite that, only 39 times has the World Series been brought to a series-deciding Game 7 over the league's 114 seasons ending in a championship being won.

Here's how each of the three Boston teams have done in the eight championship-decisive Game 7s played at home, prior to the result of the Bruins' 2019 Game 7 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden:

BRUINS

As previously mentioned, 2019 is the first Stanley Cup Final in which the Bruins have hosted a Game 7 in Boston.

Seven games were played in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, but Boston won the finale away as it was played in Vancouver, Canada.

The Bruins' 18 other Stanley Cup Final appearances ended short of seven games: two games in 1929 and 1930; four games in 1927, 1941, 1943, 1970, 1977 and 1988; five games in 1939, 1946, 1953, 1957 and 1990; and six games in 1958, 1972, 1974, 1978 and 2013.

CELTICS (5-0)

1957 NBA World Championship Series, Game 7

Tommy Heinsohn (center) of the Boston Celtics is swarmed by fans after the Boston Celtics defeated the St.Louis Hawks at Boston Garden: 25 to 123 at Boston Garden today April 13, 1957 to win their first National Basketball Assoction Championship. Heinsohn scored 37 points for the happy Celtics. At left is Jim Luscutoff and behind Heinsohn is Bill Russell.

Celtics defeat St. Louis Hawks 125-123 in double overtime to capture their first NBA championship. Rookie Bill Russell scores 19 and has a massive rebound total of 32. Boston reportedly celebrates by "shaving Russell's beard in the locker room, downing a few cold ones and going out to dinner."

1960 NBA World Championship Series, Game 7

Bob Cousy of the Boston Celtics weeps with joy on the bench after playing 47 out of 48 minutes of game against the St. Louis Hawks at Boston Garden, Boston, Ma., April 9, 1960. The Celtics defeated the Hawks, 122-103, to win their third National Basketball Association Championship in four years.

Celtics defeat St. Louis Hawks again to win their third championship, winning by 19 points, 122-103. Boston out-rebounds 83-47 – 35 come from Russell, who scores 22. Frank Ramsey and Tom Heinsohn each score 20-plus.

1962 NBA World Championship Series, Game 7

Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers 110-107 in overtime. With seconds to go in regulation, Lakers guard-forward Frank Selvy misses a game-winning shot, known later as what "could have ended Boston's dynasty," and Russell rebounds. Celtics guard Sam Jones scores five in OT to seal the win.

1966 NBA Finals, Game 7

Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers by two points, 95-93, after previously rallying from a three-games-to-one deficit to force the decisive finale. Russell, who had 32 rebounds, is knocked down by fans who rush the court prematurely with four seconds left. John Havlicek somehow dribbles out the clock. C's' Red Auerbach ends his coaching career, hiring Russell to replace.

1984 NBA Finals, Game 7

Cedric Maxwell of the Boston Celtics goes up for a basket at right as he goes under Kurt Rambis of the Los Angeles Lakers in championship action Tuesday night, June 12, 1984 in Boston in the first quarter.

Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers by nine points, 111-102, in what's referred to as "Showdown '84." Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell reportedly tells his teammates "to put the load on his back because he was ready to carry them," finishing with 24 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Their 15th title.

Seven games were played in the 1969, 1974 and 2010 NBA Finals, but all were played away: 1969 and 2010 in Los Angeles, and 1974 in Milwaukee. The Celtics won two out of the three, losing the latter Lakers series.

The Celtics' 13 other NBA Finals appearances ended short of seven games: four games in 1959; five games in 1961, 1964 and 1965; and six games in 1958, 1963, 1968, 1976, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 2008.

RED SOX (0-3)

1912 World Series, Game 7 (non-series decisive)

Red Sox lose to New York Giants, 11-4, in Game 7 of a best-of-nine series that featured a tie in Game 2. Smoky Joe Wood, who had pitched and won Game 1 and 4, gives up six runs in the first inning. Boston would host and win the next game to capture their second title and first in nearly a decade.

1967 World Series, Game 7

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson receives a congratulatory hug from catcher Tim McCarver after he pitched a three-hit, 7-2 victory in Game 7 over the Boston Red Sox to win the 1967 World Series at Fenway Park, Oct. 12, 1967 in Boston, Mass. Gibson became the seventh man to have compiled a 3-0 series record.

Red Sox lose to St. Louis Cardinals, 7-2, in rematch of the 1946 World Series. Bob Gibson wrecks the "Impossible Dream" with third complete game of the series, allowing only three hits and earning MVP honors.

1975 World Series, Game 7

Enthusiastic fans run onto Boston Fenway Park’s grass on Oct. 22, 1975 to celebrate the Cincinnati Reds' victory over the Redsox in the 1975 World Series.

Red Sox lose to Cincinnati Reds, 4-3, in what's considered to be one of the best World Series that's ever taken place. The Sox take an early 3-0 lead on an RBI single from Carl Yastrzemski and two bases-loaded walks, but the Reds add two in the sixth, tie in the seventh and with two outs in the ninth score on an RBI single from second-baseman Joe Morgan.

Boston was away for Game 7 in the 1903, 1946 and 1986 World Series, playing in Allegheny, Pa., St. Louis and Queens, N.Y., respectively. The best-of-nine 1903 series went eight games, so the 7th wasn't a finale. Boston clinched the title, its and the league's first, in Boston in Game 8. The Sox lost to Enos' Slaughter's "mad dash" in 1946 and a poor Game 7 in 1986.

The Red Sox's seven other World Series appearances ended short of seven games: four-game sweeps in 2004 and 2007; five games in 1915, 1916 and 2018; and six games in 1918 and 2013.