LAS VEGAS — The NHL has handed out its annual awards in Las Vegas.

Lightning forward and NHL scoring champ Nikita Kucherov has received the Hart Trophy as the league’s most outstanding player. Kucherov also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the outstanding player in the league, as voted by members of the Players' Association.

Calgary's Mark Giordano has become a first-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.

The Calder Trophy winner as Rookie of the year is Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson.

Islanders bench boss Barry Trotz is taking home the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, and Boston’s Don Sweeney is the GM of the year.

The Vezina Trophy has gone to Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy as the No. 1 goaltender.

Ryan O’Reilly has come away with the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward, one week after he captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup.

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov was given the Lady Byng Trophy, which goes to the player exhibiting sportsmanship and gentlemanly play combined with playing ability.

Islanders netminder Robin Lehner received the Masterton Trophy to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Nashville forward Wayne Simmonds was the winner of the Mark Messier Trophy, awarded annually to the player that exemplifies great leadership qualities both on and off the ice.

The King Clancy Trophy went to Minnesota’s Jason Zucker for humanitarian contribution to hockey.