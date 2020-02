WINNIPEG, MB — Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and the Boston Bruins beat Winnipeg 2-1, extending the Jets' losing streak to five games.

David Pastrnak had two assists for Boston. Tuukka Rask, returning for the first time since suffering a concussion on Jan. 14, made 37 saves.

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who failed to capitalize on five power plays in the second period.

Winnipeg has lost seven of its last nine. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots.