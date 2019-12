BOSTON — Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 3-2.

In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins.

Brad Marchand’s attempt to extend the shootout was stymied by Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, who finished with 27 saves.

New York snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston. The Islanders have won four of five.