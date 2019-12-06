AUBURN, Maine — A classroom of students in Auburn sprouted something special overnight.

Kids in Mr. Brian Gagnon's music class at Fariview Elementary in Auburn "grew" special playoff beards and wore them around school to hype up their fellow classmates ahead of Wednesday's game seven. Students spent the evening creating their beards at home, then brought them to school and wore them with pride.

Mr. Gagnon also wore a beard, but his wasn't fake. Gagnon has been rocking a beard since the playoffs began in April. He says his "good luck beard" worked for the Bruins back in 2011, so he's hoping it'll work again this year.

Gagnon is also using the beard as an opportunity to raise money for the Dempsey Center and the Dempsey Challenge. It's a cause that is near and dear to his heart.

"I lost my Dad in 2009," says Gagnon. "The Dempsey Center asked my Camp of Rock kids to play at the Dempsey Challenge in 2011, and ever since then, Camp of Rock has played at the Dempsey Challenge. We've always had a great time there and we want to give back to the community."

The best part is, if the Bruins win, the students get to decide what shape Mr. Gagnon will shave his beard into. The most popular choice so far? A Fu Manchu!

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup airs at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 on NEWS CENTER Maine.