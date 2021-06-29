Baby B's back in town? Reports say the Maine Mariners will become Bruins ECHL affiliate

According to the Portland Press Herald, the Maine Mariners will return as a Portland based Boston Bruins affiliate for the first time since 1992

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITORS NOTE: The above video was published in March when the Mariners announced their schedule.

A Maine-based minor league hockey team is close to announcing a new affiliation with the Boston Bruins.

On Tuesday, the Portland Press Herald reported that it had confirmed the affiliation between the Maine Mariners of Portland and the National Hockey League franchise. The Portland team had been affiliated with the New York Rangers.

The Mariners are expected to make the new affiliation official with an announcement on Wednesday at the team’s home arena, the Press Herald reported.

The New York Rangers announced Tuesday that they had entered into an agreement with the Jacksonville Icemen to be their ECHL affiliate starting in the 2021-22 season.

NEWS CENTER Maine will live stream the press conference on newscentermaine.com, the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app, Roku, Fire TV, and our YouTube channel.

🚨Affiliation Announcement🚨 Join us tomorrow at the Cross Insurance Arena at 10 AM, doors open at 9:45 AM, or check out the live stream on our Facebook! pic.twitter.com/cD9E1yoygF — Maine Mariners (@MarinersOfMaine) June 29, 2021

The affiliation would mean three Boston sports franchises have minor league affiliates in Portland, Maine’s largest city. The Portland Sea Dogs are affiliated with the Boston Red Sox. The Maine Celtics, who were until recently called the Maine Red Claws, are a farm team of the Boston Celtics.