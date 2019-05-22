BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will face the St. Louis Blues in this year's Stanley Cup Final, ice hockey's pinnacle championship series.

Boston owns home ice advantage during the best-of-seven title decider, so the first two games will be played at TD Garden along with Games 5 and 7, if needed. St. Louis' Enterprise Center gets 3 and 4, as well as Game 6.

A rematch of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, in which Boston clinched a 4-0 sweep over St. Louis with Bobby Orr's "The Flight" overtime goal, it's the fourth consecutive league finals featuring at least one team vy ing for a first franchise title — Vegas in 2018, Nashville in 2017 and San Jose in 2016.

The Blues have never won a Stanley Cup, despite having played for three straight from 1968-1970. They were swept 4-0 each time.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have won six Cups in 19 appearances; the latest in 2011 against the Canucks. Boston lost to Chicago in 2013.

NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast Games 1 and 4, and, if necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7. Games 2 and 3 will be on NBCSN.

Here's the full schedule for this year's Cup finals:

» All games are scheduled for 8 p.m. ET

Gm 1: Mon, 5/27 - St. Louis @ Boston | NBC

Gm 2: Wed, 5/29 - St. Louis @ Boston | NBCSN

Gm 3: Sat, 6/1 - Boston @ St. Louis | NBCSN

Gm 4: Mon, 6/3 - Boston @ St. Louis | NBC

*Gm 5: Thu, 6/6 - St. Louis @ Boston | NBC

*Gm 6: Sun, 6/9 - Boston @ St. Louis | NBC

*Gm 7: Wed, 6/12 - St. Louis @ Boston | NBC

* if necessary