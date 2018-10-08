EVELETH, Minn. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Generations of kids who grew up associating the name Hago Harrington only with miniature golf might be surprised to learn that he's held in even higher esteem in hockey circles.

Long after his death in 1959, Harrington is going into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. His selection to the 2018 induction class was announced on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Born in the Boston area in 1904 as Leland Harrington, he came to be known as Hago. Harrington skated for the Boston Bruins for parts of two seasons between 1925 and 1928. By scoring three goals against Toronto on Feb. 13, 1926, he became the first American player to record a hat trick.

Although his NHL career ended in 1933 after a 24-game stretch with the Canadiens, Hago Harrington played hockey for several more years with the Providence Reds of the CAHL

USA Hockey

Harrington's NHL experience also included a brief stint with the Montreal Canadiens. But most of his professional career was spent with the Providence Reds of the Canadian American Hockey League where he was regarded as one of the top players.

With a switch to the Eastern Amateur Hockey League, Harrington would also switch from the playing to coaching ranks. Under his leadership, the Boston Olympics reached the EAHL championships in four consecutive seasons from 1944 to 1947.

USA Hockey

Harrington later found a gentler way to channel his competitive spirit by opening a miniature golf course in Stoneham, Mass., and it's still in operation today.

His induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame will take place during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 12. The other new members to be enshrined along with him include Gordon "Red" Berenson, Natalie Darwitz, David Poile and Paul Stewart.

