TORONTO, ON — Auston Matthews scored and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in preseason play Wednesday night.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 shots for Montreal.

Matthews, who played with regular linemates William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson, scored on a third-period power play off a great feed from Marner.

Andersen has allowed just one goal in seven periods of preseason action.

HALAK, BRUINS BLANK DEVILS

In Boston, Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Jack Studnicka scored in the first period and David Backes doubled Boston's lead early in the third.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves for the Devils.

PENGUINS SCORE TWICE IN 3RD PERIOD TO BEAT RED WINGS

In Pittsburgh, Dominik Simon and Sidney Crosby scored in the third period to lift the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Simon got the tiebreaking goal 1:56 into the third period, and Crosby capped the scoring with 3:49 left. Brandon Tanev and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 26 saves.

Ryan Kuffner and Mike Green scored tying goals for Detroit in the first two periods, and Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves.

JOHANSSON SCORES IN OT, SABRES BEAT BLUE JACKETS

In Buffalo, New York, Marcus Johansson scored 1:36 into overtime to push the Sabres a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tage Thompson, Sam Reinhart and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, while Carter Hutton made 22 saves.

Nathan Gerbe scored twice for Columbus, and Josh Anderson added his second of the exhibition season. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 25 saves.

EKHOLM, RINNE LEAD PREDATORS PAST HURRICANES

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Mattias Ekholm scored twice in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0.

Craig Smith's got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard with 19 seconds left in the second period, and Pekka Rinne stopped 32 shots.

Anton Forsberg finished with 37 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost free-agent addition Ryan Dzingel to what the team called a lower-body injury. Dzingel only played 6:04 spanning the first and second periods. His last shift was just 11 seconds, and it took place at the start of the second period.

CAPITALS ROLL TO 6-0 WIN OVER BLACKHAWKS

In Chicago, Lars Eller had two goals and an assist, Jakub Vrana added a goal and two assists, the Washington Capitals beat the Blackhawks 6-0.

John Carlson and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist, and Liam O'Brien also scored for the Capitals. Pheonix Copley started and stopped 17 shots in his half of the game, and Braden Holtby had five saves.

Corey Crawford gave up the six goals on 26 shots for Chicago.

MILLER, DUCKS, STONEWALL KINGS

In Anaheim, California, Ryan Miller made 32 saves in the Ducks' 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick scored for Anaheim. Henrique scored 1:40 into the game and Carrick's added an empty-netter with 1:12 remaining.

Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings.

AVALANCHE SHUT DOWN GOLDEN KNIGHTS

In Las Vegas, Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1.

Calvert opened the scoring with his first of the preseason 10:38 into the game, and he assisted on Vladislav Kamenev's goal that made it 2-0 at 1:37 of the second.

Logan O'Connor and Jayson Megna also scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz made 16 saves.

Patrick Brown spoiled Francouz's shutout bid with 18 seconds left for Vegas. Malcolm Subban finished with 28 saves.

TKACHUK, ANDERSON LEAD SENATORS TO 6-2 WIN OVER CANUCKS

In Vancouver, British Columbia, Brady Tkachuk had two goals and two assists and Craig Anderson stopped 44 shots to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Connor Brown, Filip Chlapik, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Senators, and Mark Borowiecki had two assists.

Adam Gaudette and Sven Baertschi each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko finished with 23 saves.