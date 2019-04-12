BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continue to share the NHL’s best point total with Washington after stretching their winning streak to eight games.

Jaroslav Halak notched his second shutout of the season and 49th of his career by handling 24 shots in the Bruins’ 2-0 win against the Hurricanes. Neither team scored until Charlie Coyle beat James Reimer with 4:05 remaining. David Krejci doubled Boston’s lead 68 seconds later as the Bruins improved to 20-3-5, good for 45 points.

Reimer stopped 32 shots in Carolina’s third loss in four games.

The Capitals kept pace by getting two goals apiece from Nick Hathaway and Jakub Vrana in a 5-2 victory at San Jose. John Carlson had a goal and two assists to reach 40 points for the season, tops among all NHL defensemen. Carlson had a hand in all three Washington goals during a span of 3:01 in the first period.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

- The Canadiens’ eight-game winless skid is over after Phillip Danault and Shea Weber each had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 triumph over the Islanders. Danault put Montreal ahead to stay by beating Thomas Greiss with 0.3 seconds left in the first period.

- Claude Giroux provided the go-ahead tally while the Flyers erupted for five goals in the third period of a 6-1 trouncing of the Maple Leafs. Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which scored three times in the final 2:06 to wrap up its fifth straight win.

- Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists as the Jets handed the Stars their fourth straight loss since a seven-game winning streak, 5-1. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist in Winnipeg’s fourth win in five games.

- The Lightning pulled out a 3-2 win at Nashville on Nikita Kucherov’s goal at 2:35 of overtime. Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots as the Lightning snapped a three-game skid.

- Jonathan Marchessault scored three straight goals in the third period to rally the Golden Knights to their fourth straight win, 4-3 at New Jersey. Malcolm Subban had 32 saves and Chandler Stephenson scored in his first game since being acquired Monday from the Capitals.

- Carson Soucy broke a 2-2 deadlock early in the third period of the Wild’s 4-2 victory at Florida. Luke Kunin, Mats Zuccarello and Jason Zucker also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 44 shots as Minnesota won its fourth in a row.

- The Coyotes ended a two-game skid as Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots in a 4-2 victory at Columbus. Carl Soderberg had an empty-netter and had assists on goals by Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse.

- Zack MacEwen’s first NHL goal gave the Canucks a 4-0 lead in the first period of a 5-2 verdict over the Senators. Thatcher Demko turned back 40 shots in Vancouver’s second win in five games.